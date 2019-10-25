'No surgery required for Jasprit Bumrah, could be available for the New Zealand series', says Bharat Arun about the fast bowler's injury

Bumrah has been out of action after suffering a stress fracture

What’s the story?

In an interview conducted lately, India’s bowling coach, Bharat Arun spoke about Jaspirt Bumrah’s recovery from injury, with the former stating that the fast bowler wasn’t required to go under to knife.

In case you didn’t know

Bumrah, India’s premier pacer, was side-lined with a stress fracture in his lower back, meaning that he missed the entirety of South Africa’s tour, including the T20I series and the three-match Test rubber.

Subsequently, the Gujarat fast bowler has been recuperating in order to be available for selection as soon as possible.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview, Bharat Arun stated that Bumrah didn’t require surgery and that there had been no setbacks on his road to recovery. The bowling coach of the Indian team remarked,

Fast bowling is an unnatural activity. Despite our best efforts there can be no guarantees. We expect Bumrah to be back sooner than later, hopefully in time for the New Zealand Test series that is our next big challenge. As of now, he doesn't need surgery.

Thus, it seems likely that India would be able to call upon the seamer’s services at the turn of the year, a prospect that would be extremely exciting for the Indian fans, considering his meteoric rise.

And, even though the Men In Blue coped admirably in his absence against the Proteas, there aren’t many bowlers on the planet that can match Bumrah’s craft and guile with the ball, across formats.

Moreover, with India’s toughest assignments in the ICC World Test Championship being a couple of away series against Australia and New Zealand, they would hope to have their bowling spearhead fit and firing on all cylinders.

What’s next?

India welcome Bangladesh in the month of November as the hosts look to build on their impressive run in the Test Championship. The Tigers, meanwhile, would begin their campaign on the 14th of November at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

As for the series in New Zealand, the Tests begin on the 21 February, 2020, according Bumrah enough time to get back on the field.