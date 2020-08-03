Nobody can be like him: Rohit Sharma lavishes praise on MS Dhoni

Out of favour batsman Suresh Raina had recently touted Rohit Sharma as the next MS Dhoni of Indian cricket, considering the Mumbai Indians skipper's excellent captaincy prowess.

Suresh Raina has played under MS Dhoni at CSK and under Rohit Sharma at the 2018 Nidahas Trophy.

“I would say he (Rohit Sharma) is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team,” Raina said on The Super Over Podcast.

“I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When the captain leads from the front and at the same time, he gives respect to the dressing room atmosphere, you know you have it all,” he added.

Soon after, paparazzi approached Rohit Sharma to comment on what Raina had said about him. The Mumbai Indians captain played down Suresh Raina’s comments, saying that ‘nobody can be like him (MS Dhoni)’.

“Yes, I heard about that comment from Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni is one of a kind and nobody can be like him and I believe comparisons should not be made like that, every individual is different and has his strengths and weaknesses,” Rohit Sharma said in a video on Twitter.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful IPL captain

With four IPL titles, Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). MS Dhoni, on the other hand, has three IPL titles and two Champions League titles.

Rohit Sharma has also led the Indian cricket team in 10 games, of which they have won eight. Both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are composed as captains and also very instinctive.

It will be interesting to see how the two fare as skippers and also as batsmen in the upcoming edition of the IPL which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from 19th September.