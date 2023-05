Nordic T20I Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden are the four teams competing in the Nordic T20I Cup 2023.

The tournament will be held in the round-robin format where all teams will be facing each other twice during the league stages. The team with the most points will be declared the winner of the Nordic T20I Cup 2023.

All the matches of the competition will be held across the two venues in Denmark. This includes Svanholm Park in Brondby and Solvangs Park in Glostrup.

Nordic T20I Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, May 18

Denmark vs Norway, Svanholm Park, Brøndby, 2:30 PM

Denmark vs Finland, Svanholm Park, Brøndby, 7:00 PM

Norway vs Sweden, Solvangs Park, Glostrup, 7:00 PM

Friday, May 19

Denmark vs Sweden, Svanholm Park, Brøndby, 2:30 PM

Finland vs Norway, Solvangs Park, Glostrup, 2:30 PM

Norway vs Sweden, Solvangs Park, Glostrup, 7:00 PM

Denmark vs Finland, Svanholm Park, Brøndby, 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 20

Finland vs Sweden, Svanholm Park, Brøndby, 2:30 PM

Finland vs Norway, Solvangs Park, Glostrup, 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 21

Finland vs Sweden, Svanholm Park, Brøndby, 2:00 PM

Nordic T20I Cup 2023: Live-streaming details

The live streaming of the Nordic T20 Cup 2023 is not available for fans in India. We will update the same if there is any update.

Nordic T20I Cup 2023: Full Squads

Finland

Nathan Collins (c), Vanraaj Padhaal, Akhil Arjunan, Amjad Sher, Atif Rasheed, Faheem Nellancheri, Mahesh Tambe, Matthew Jenkinson, Parveen Kumar, Peter Gallagher, Rizwan Ali, Ziaur Rehman, Aravind Mohan (Wk), Areeb Quadir (Wk), Jordan O'Brien (Wk), Matias Brasier, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Raaz Mohammad, Sumit Singh

Denmark

Musa Mahmood, Rizwan Mahmood, Saran Aslam, Abdullah Mahmood, Anique Uddin, Hamid Shah, Magnus Kristensen, Nicolaj Damgaard, Saif Ahmad, Saud Munir, Shakeel Zeb, Surya Anand, Abdul Hashmi (Wk), Lucky Malik, Oliver Hald, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Simon Sorensen

Sweden

Abu Zar, Imal Zuwak, Saeed Ahmed, Share Ali, Zabi Zahid, Abdur Sudais, Khalid Zahid, Naser Baluch, Sami Rahmani, Shahzeb Choudhry (c), Tasaduq Hussain, Humayun Jyoti, Nazar Mohammad (Wk), Wynand Boshoff (Wk), Ajay Mundra, Prashant Shukla, Saad Nawaz, Zaker Taqawi

Norway

Adnan Shinwari, Chaudhary Usman Akram, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Sufyan Saleem (c), Javed Khan, Nouman Butt, Raza Iqbal, Shahbaz Butt, Darshana Kuruge (Wk), Junaid Mehmood (Wk), Ali Tafseer, Qamar Mushtaque, Rafaqat Ali, Saiful Islam, Vinay Ravi

