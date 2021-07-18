The Hundred 2021: Northern Superchargers SWOT Analysis

The much anticipated 100-ball format, The Hundred, is all set to begin on 21 July, with the men's edition beginning on 22 July. The Oval Invincibles will take on the Manchester Originals in the opening fixture of the tournament.

The Northern Superchargers, a Yorkshire-based team, drafted in Ben Stokes as the England contracted player and picked Adil Rashid and David Willey as local icons.

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis will lead the side. Along with Faf, Chris Lynn and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will constitute the team's overseas contingent. The Northern Superchargers will open their account against the Welsh Fire on 24 July.

As we near the start of the Hundred, we deep dive into the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the Northern Superchargers:

Northern Superchargers Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, John Simpson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Fisher, Chris Lynn, Brydon Carse, Adam Lyth, Matthew Potts, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jordan Thompson, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Ben Raine

The Hundred Draft

Strengths

The Northern Superchargers have a strong batting lineup with a good blend of youth and experience and also have big-match players. One out of Adam Lyth and Kohler-Cadmore is likely to open with Chris Lynn while the other is likely to be slotted at 3.

Faf du Plessis and Ben Stokes form the core of the Northern Superchargers' batting unit with a number of promising players batting around them. The left-right combination of Lynn and Lyth might prove to be a trump card for the side as both are known for their aggressive approach throughout the innings.

Du Plessis will be more likely to play as a floater based on the situation while Stokes will be tasked with the responsibility of finishing the game.

The Northern Superchargers' spin department looks formidable as well. England's premier white-ball spinner Adil Rashid, along with Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, make a threatening pair.

Weaknesses

The fast bowling unit for the Superchargers does not give much confidence on paper. Barring David Willey and Brydon Carse, none of them have international exposure and the absence of overseas pacers also adds up to the issue.

Though the likes of Carse, Fisher and Potts hold a lot of promise, they are yet to be tested at this stage. Ben Stokes and David Willey will have to do the bulk of the death bowling in case the management does not find the young pacers reliable enough.

Opportunities

While being inexperienced puts the pace attack at a slight disadvantage, it also creates an opportunity for the youngsters to make an impact on the big stage. Carse recently did impress in the Pakistan series and will be eager to carry his form into the Hundred and make crucial contributions for his side.

David Willey needs to step up with the bat given the lineup that the Northern Superchargers have. Willey, despite being a very decent batsman, has not had enough opportunities with the bat for England.

He now has a chance to furnish his batting skills even more. More importantly, the management can at times use Willey in the top or middle order as a pinch-hitter.

Threats

The top 3 do not have good numbers against spin and opposition analysts will be quick to take note of that. In fact, barring Faf, the whole squad is vulnerable against spin and that is where the tricky decision of where to bat Faf comes in.

The responsibility of finishing, both with the bat as well as the ball, will be on the duo of Stokes and Willey. This over-reliance might turn out to be counter-productive if the others in the lineup do not step up at the right time.

Northern Superchargers Probable Playing XI:

Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Faf du Plessis, Ben Stokes, John Simpson (wk), David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Matthew Fisher

Edited by Ritwik Kumar