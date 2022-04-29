Norway vs Spain, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Norway will lock horns with Spain in the second game of the ECI Spain Tri-Series 2022 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain on Saturday.

Norway faced Guernsey in the first game of the series. A good all-round performance saw them beat Guernsey comprehensively. Norway will be looking to repeat their performance in the second game against Spain.

Batting first, Norway posted 137 on the board, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict Guernsey to 100 in their 20 overs to win the game by 37 runs. They picked up seven wickets in the process.

Spain, on the other hand, will be playing its first game of the tri-series on Saturday. They last played a game in September last year where they beat Germany by one wicket in a close-fought contest.

Christian Munoz-Mills has been handed the responsibility of leading the Spanish side. The likes of Raja Adeel, Awais Ahmed and Yasir Ali will be looking to step up and contribute to the team’s success in the tri-series.

Norway vs Spain Match Details:

Match: Norway vs Spain, 2nd T20I, ECI Spain Tri-Series, 2022

Date and Time: April 30, 2022, Saturday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain

Norway vs Spain Pitch Report

The pitch at Desert Springs Cricket Ground is a bowling-friendly one. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the bowlers will get some movement with the new ball. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely.

Norway vs Spain Weather Forecast

The temperature in Almeria is expected to range between 14 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Norway vs Spain Probable XIs

Norway

Muhammad Sher Sahak scored a quickfire 70 off just 29 balls that helped his side post 137 in their last game. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and Raza Iqbal picked up two wickets to restrict Guernsey to 100 to win the game by 37 runs.

Probable XI

Raza Iqbal, Khizer Ahmed (c), Walid Ghauri, Bilal Safdar, Ali Tafseer, Ali Saleem, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Wahidullah Sahak, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Abdullah Sheikh, Vinay Ravi

Spain

The hosts will be playing their first game of the tri-series on Saturday. They will be looking to kick off the series on a positive note.

Probable XI

Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Raja Adeel, Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Mohammad Atif, Lorne Burns, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Mohammad Kamran, Ravi Panchal, Josh Trembearth Moro, Tom Vine

Norway vs Spain Match Prediction

Norway have gotten off to a winning start to the tri-series as they beat Guernsey comprehensively in their first game. Spain will be playing their first game and will be looking to get underway with a win.

Norway has a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Norway to win this encounter

Norway vs Spain telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

