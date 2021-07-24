NOS vs WEF Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Men's match

Northern Superchargers meet Welsh Fire in the fourth game of The Hundred Men 2021 at Emerald Headingly, Leeds.

The Northern Superchargers are a batting-heavy unit with Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn and skipper Faf du Plessis in their ranks. They also have a decent set of all-rounders in Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Meanwhile, Welsh Fire have Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Liam Plunkett, Qais Ahmad, and Jimmy Neesham in the squad. Both sides seem to be evenly matched going into the fixture. We can expect an exciting contest at Leeds.

On that note, here are three players who can be top picks for your Dream11 team for the fourth game of The Hundred Men 2021.

#3 Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is the biggest star in the armory of the Northern Superchargers. In fact, he is probably one of the biggest names in The Hundred Men. Although he has not fully recovered from injury, Stokes is expected to play a few games. The Northern Superchargers will bank on his all-around skills to get his team off to a positive start in the tournament.

#2 Tom Banton

Hard-hitting opener Tom Banton is known to be explosive at the top of the order. Banton, alongside Jonny Bairstow, will be crucial for Welsh Fire throughout The Hundred Men 2021. Tom Banton is coming off a successful T20 Blast. He scored 236 runs from 7 games with a strike rate of 195.04. He will be one to watch out for, given his natural hitting ability.

#1 Jonny Bairstow

England international Jonny Bairstow is the biggest name in the Welsh Fire batting line-up for The Hundred Men 2021. He was in fantastic form in the T20 Blast, scoring 295 runs from just four games at a good average and strike rate. Therefore, he is a top pick for your Dream11 team going into this fixture.

Edited by Prem Deshpande