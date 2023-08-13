NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 13, 2023

Northern Superchargers Women and Manchester Originals Women will lock horns in the 18th match of the Hundred Women's competition at Headingley, Leeds on August 13, Sunday.

Northern Superchargers Women kicked off their campaign with a resounding win over Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets. Their second encounter, however, ended in a setback after they lost to Southern Brave Women by five wickets.

In their subsequent clashes, they showcased their prowess by defeating Trent Rockets Women by a nine-run margin and emerged victorious over Oval Invincibles Women by 14 runs. The Hollie Armitage-led side would love to continue their winning momentum and secure a hat-trick of victories.

Meanwhile, Manchester Originals Women saw their first two encounters washed out due to incessant rain. They finally commenced their campaign with a five-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix Women. They then suffered a narrow five-run loss against Oval Invincibles Women.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#3 Phoebe Litchfield (MNR-W) - 8 Credits

Northern Superchargers' formidable top-order batter Phoebe Litchfield has taken the spotlight as the leading run-scorer of the ongoing tournament, amassing an impressive tally of 148 runs from four innings at an excellent average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 142.30.

As the team gears up for the crucial game, Litchfield would need to continue her good form to keep her team on top. Given her consistent performances, she presents herself as a decent vice-captaincy choice for the NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#2 Georgia Wareham (NOS-W) - 9 Credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 2nd Vitality IT20

Georgia Wareham is undoubtedly a standout performer who is having an excellent tournament with the ball in hand. She is her team’s leading wicket-taker scalping seven wickets from four innings.

The leg-spinner needed to showcase her prowess with the willow, as she pushed herself to the middle order. Given her ability to prove her skills in both departments, she is a top-class captaincy choice in the NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone (MNR-W) - 9 Credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 1st We Got Game ODI

Manchester Originals Women’s star spinner Sophie Ecclestone is one of the players who can give a plethora of fantasy points consistently. In just two innings, the left-arm spinner has scalped five wickets.

Ecclestone has a knack for challenging opposition batters and picking up crucial wickets. Given her ability to bowl tough lines and lengths, she proves herself as a standout captaincy choice in your fantasy XI for the NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 game.

