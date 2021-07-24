NOS-W vs WEF-W Prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred Women's match?

Match 4 of The Hundred Women's competition sees the Northern Superchargers take on the Welsh Fire at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, July 24.

The Superchargers, led by England batter Lauren Winfield-Hill, are one of the more understated teams in this year's The Hundred. India's Jemimah Rodrigues and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt beef up the batting department, while the bowling lineup has very few international names.

The Fire have a few big-ticket players, like former England keeper Sarah Taylor and West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews. The rest of the roster is rather inexperienced, which should make for an exciting clash in which newbies can make their presence felt on a massive stage.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Prediction: Who will open their account in The Hundred?

The Welsh Fire will need to rely on their all-rounders to come up with the goods in The Hundred against the Northern Superchargers.

Katie George, who has played five T20Is and two ODIs for England, will have a lot on her plate. She will receive support from Georgia Hennessy, Bryony Smith and Nicole Harvey, all of whom did well in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy earlier this year, as well as Women's Big Bash League veteran Piepa Cleary.

The Fire batting lineup has a few standout names, too. Captain Sophie Luff was the leading run-getter for the Western Storm in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, while Matthews has over 1,000 T20I runs to her name for the Windies. Georgia Redmayne excelled in last year's Women's Big Bash League, and there's no need to talk up Taylor's legacy in the sport.

For the Superchargers, Rodrigues, Winfield-Hill and Wolvaardt will carry the bulk of the responsibility in the batting department. The Indian batter is in a dreadful run of form, but she will look to use the change in format and the freedom that comes with it to get herself back amongst the runs. Winfield-Hill and Wolvaardt are in decent nick, and should be able to keep their run going.

Phoebe Graham, Beth Langston, Katie Levick and Linsey Smith were amongst the wickets in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, and while they aren't international superstars at the moment, they are talented bowlers who have a lot to prove.

Both the Superchargers and the Fire appear to be neck and neck on paper, paving the way for a highly competitive clash in The Hundred at Headingley. The Fire might have the edge in this game owing to the quality and quantity of all-rounders at their disposal as both teams take a plunge into the unknown.

Prediction: Welsh Fire to win Match 4 of The Hundred Women's competition

