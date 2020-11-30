India lost the second ODI match to Australia by 51 runs in Sydney and currently trail 2-0 in the 3-match ODI series. In what was almost a repeat of Friday’s (First ODI) show, the Indian bowlers were hit all around the park by the Australian batsmen as they piled on the runs, putting up a massive 389 on the board.

After 2 straight defeats Down Under for the visitors, vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul stated that the mood in the Indian camp is still very positive. He added that one must accept that they lost out to a better team sometimes.

"The mood in the camp has and is still positive. Sometimes as teams, you need to learn to accept that the opposition played better cricket. It is home conditions for them and they played better cricket. We played 50 overs cricket after a long long time," KL Rahul said.

Still a long way to go for the series: KL Rahul

However, he maintained that it was still a long series and a few bad losses would not rule them out of the tour.

"It is still a long way for the series though we have lost the first two games. But we are doing a lot of things right and we just need to learn how to bowl better in such beautiful batting wicket and that is the challenge for us and the boys are looking forward to it."

The newly appointed limited-overs vice-captain claimed that there is not a lot that India have done wrong as a team. He added that they just needed to get better with their skills and execution, and know what to do better on such wickets.

Here's the full video of KL Rahul's interview as posted by BCCI: