×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

How the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar might turn out to be a blunder on Kohli's part

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
122   //    14 Dec 2018, 11:43 IST

Bhuvneshwar would have provided much-needed variety to the Indian pace attack
Bhuvneshwar would have provided much-needed variety to the Indian pace attack

India went in with an all-pace attack at Perth, which is dictated by both conditions and injury to Ravichandran Ashwin. India went in with four pace bowlers - Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Looking at the kind of pitch that has been on offer at Perth it is not grossly wrong to go in with four specialist fast bowlers, but, does India have the requisite variety in their attack to force the result in their favour?

The other option India could have gone for was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, instead, India went with Umesh Yadav. While Umesh Yadav is not a bad choice in isolation, but, if one tends to compare what Umesh Yadav brings to the table in comparison to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the balance tilts heavily in favour of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the below mentioned reasons.

#1 Bhuvneshwar can swing the ball both ways

Bhuvneshwar has the ability to swing the ball both ways which makes him lethal on a fresh pitch with some grass on it. Perth pitch appears to have a tinge of live grass which would have been conducive to the swing which Bhuvneshwar generates.

None of the other Indian bowlers has the ability to swing the ball both ways as Bhuvneshwar does. Due to the pronounced swing, Bhuvneshwar has the ability to provide early breakthroughs which would have been handy on a pitch like Perth.

#2 Brings variety to the attack

All four pace bowlers in the Indian squad for the Perth Test are hit the deck type of bowlers, none of them is an out and out swing bowler. Bhuvneshwar Kumar would have brought in the much-needed variety into the attack.

India might end up ruining the lack of variety in the attack especially considering the fact that India won't have a spinner to fall back on in case of a partnership.

#3 Can bowl more overs than other fast bowlers

In the absence of a specialist spinner, India would need a bowler who can pitch in more overs during a day, Bhuvneshwar bowls with a simple action and he does not have the express pace which helps him to bowl more overs in a day in comparison to other fast bowlers. This would have been really handy in order to keep other fast bowlers fresh and would have allowed them to bowl at a disconcerting pace for the batsman.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and a short story writer.
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why Kohli should include...
RELATED STORY
Two times when India played with an all-pace attack in a...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why India should unleash four...
RELATED STORY
Border Gavaskar Trophy 2018: Records of the current...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 members of India's Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test: Tactical changes...
RELATED STORY
5 wicket-keepers MS Dhoni kept out of the Indian Team
RELATED STORY
How India almost won the 2003-04 series in Australia when...
RELATED STORY
India's expected bowling line-up for the first Test at...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test
AUS 132/2 (47.0 ov)
IND
LIVE
Day 1 | Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us