Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'Not waiting for someone to fail,' says KS Bharat on his India chances

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
394   //    11 Sep 2018, 16:59 IST

Enter c

India A wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat has spoken about his Team India chances in the future, admitting that he believes he is capable of playing for the country but isn't waiting for his contenders to fail to get a chance.

The 24-year-old, speaking to ESPNCricinfo at the sidelines of the India-A game against Australia at Alur, said on being asked about his batting: "Do I believe (I can play for India)? Yes. I'm capable of playing for India. Whether the selectors think of me or what others think of me, about how long I haven't scored a hundred - those things don't matter".

An injury to Wriddhiman Saha, and his prolonged absence from the Indian Test side since January this year, has forced the selectors to oscillate between Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik and now Rishabh Pant for the keeper's slot.

While Parthiv was seen to struggle with his glovework in South Africa, Dinesh Karthik did the job against Afghanistan but was found wanting in England, making way for the uncapped Pant for the latter part of the series.

Saha is almost certain to miss out on the tour to Australia, forcing the selectors to scratch their heads and attempt to solve the keeping conundrum.

"I would love for Rishabh (Pant) to perform, DK (Dinesh Karthik) anna to perform. I want to perform more and break in. I don't want them to fail and then fit into their shoes. If they get a hundred, I'd like to get 150. That's how I want it to be. I'm not waiting for someone to fail there and get my chance."

Bharat had, in 2015, become the first wicketkeeper-batsman to score a triple century in Ranji Trophy, and later that year, earned a contract with the Delhi Daredevils. He's so far played 52 first-class games for Andhra.

Topics you might be interested in:
Team India
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Five Indian Batsmen who are likely to miss ICC Cricket...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test against India
RELATED STORY
Records of Sachin which Virat might not be able to break
RELATED STORY
England v India, 5th Test Day 1 Session 2 : India spill...
RELATED STORY
Lessons from India's tour of England 2018
RELATED STORY
Campaigns like "Mauka-Mauka" become the rhetoric for...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Top Batting Performances in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who were lucky to play for India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 242/5 (62.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 | Drinks: India need 222 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
DUR 103/10 & 31/0 (13.3 ov)
SSX 122/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Durham lead Sussex by 12 runs with 10 wickets remaining
DUR VS SSX live score
GLA 137/10
GLO 182/6 (72.5 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Gloucestershire lead Glamorgan by 45 runs with 4 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
NOR 255/10
DBY 118/4 (46.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Rain: Derbyshire trail Northamptonshire by 137 runs with 6 wickets remaining
NOR VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us