'Not waiting for someone to fail,' says KS Bharat on his India chances

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 394 // 11 Sep 2018, 16:59 IST

India A wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat has spoken about his Team India chances in the future, admitting that he believes he is capable of playing for the country but isn't waiting for his contenders to fail to get a chance.

The 24-year-old, speaking to ESPNCricinfo at the sidelines of the India-A game against Australia at Alur, said on being asked about his batting: "Do I believe (I can play for India)? Yes. I'm capable of playing for India. Whether the selectors think of me or what others think of me, about how long I haven't scored a hundred - those things don't matter".

An injury to Wriddhiman Saha, and his prolonged absence from the Indian Test side since January this year, has forced the selectors to oscillate between Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik and now Rishabh Pant for the keeper's slot.

While Parthiv was seen to struggle with his glovework in South Africa, Dinesh Karthik did the job against Afghanistan but was found wanting in England, making way for the uncapped Pant for the latter part of the series.

Saha is almost certain to miss out on the tour to Australia, forcing the selectors to scratch their heads and attempt to solve the keeping conundrum.

"I would love for Rishabh (Pant) to perform, DK (Dinesh Karthik) anna to perform. I want to perform more and break in. I don't want them to fail and then fit into their shoes. If they get a hundred, I'd like to get 150. That's how I want it to be. I'm not waiting for someone to fail there and get my chance."

Bharat had, in 2015, become the first wicketkeeper-batsman to score a triple century in Ranji Trophy, and later that year, earned a contract with the Delhi Daredevils. He's so far played 52 first-class games for Andhra.