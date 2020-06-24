Nothing comes close to playing an intense game in whites: says Virat Kohli

Viart Kohli once again professed his love for the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli made his Test debut in June against West Indies, nine years ago and has become one of the best batsmen in the world in the longest format.

Virat Kohli and Test Cricket--a better love story than twilight!

Indian cricket teak skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday once again professed his love for the longest format of the game by stating that stating nothing comes close to playing an 'intense game in whites'.

"Nothing comes close to playing a intense game in whites. What a blessing to be able to play Test cricket for India," Kohli said in an Instagram post.

Virat Kohli made his Test debut nine years ago against West Indies and has only gone from strength to strength in the longest format since. Currently, Virat Kohli is the second-ranked Test batsmen in the ICC rankings, just behind Australia's Steve Smith.

Virat Kohli has played 86 tests for the Indian side and has accumulated 7,240 runs at an impressive average of 53.63. Kohli has also blasted 27 hundreds and 22 half-centuries throughout his Test career.

Besides, the Delhi-lad has also featured in 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is, amassing 11867 and 2794 runs respectively.

Virat Kohli and his unadulterated love for the purest format of the game

Since being made the captain of the Indian side in 2016, Virat Kohli has led the team to the top of the ICC Test rankings. It was only in May that India yielded the top ranking after being at the perch for almost four years.

Virat Kohli has instilled a new culture of giving Test matches utmost importance in the Indian cricketing setup. And, the results have been there for everybody to see as India currently boasts the most lethal pace battery across all Test playing nations.

In 2018, India, under Virat Kohli's stellar captaincy, beat Australia Down Under to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

To put things into further perspective, Virat Kohli loves the longest format of the game so much that he had openly commented against the ICC's idea of reducing Test matches to four days.

"I am not a fan. I think the intent will not be right because then you will speak of three-day Tests. Where do you end? Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing. I don't endorse that at all" Virat Kohli had said.