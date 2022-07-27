NRK vs CSG Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) will lock horns with the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) in the first qualifier of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host this exciting contest.

Both sides are expected to come out all guns blazing as the winner will make it through to the final.

The Nellai Royal Kings are having a fantastic tournament this time around. They won six games on the trot and confirmed their top spot in the playoffs with two games to go. However, their unbeaten streak of six matches came to an end in their last league game against the Lyca Kovai Kings.

After being asked to bowl first, the Royal Kings’ bowlers struggled a bit as the Lyca Kovai Kings posted 177 on the board for the loss of four wickets. The Royal Kings’ batters contributed but kept losing wickets regularly as they finished their innings on 172/9, falling short by five runs.

Chepauk Super Gillies, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to this year’s competition. They lost their first two games but bounced back to win the next five and qualify for the playoffs. They beat the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans comprehensively in their previous fixture.

The Chepauk Super Gillies only managed to score 133 in their 20 overs, losing nine wickets after being put in to bat first. The bowlers stepped up as they never allowed the Tanmizhans’ batters to get going and knocked them over on 73 to win the game by 60 runs.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

CSG won their fifth consecutive game in TNPL 2022. (Image Courtesy: Scroll.in)

Nellai Royal Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies faced off in the opening game of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022. It was a thrilling game of cricket that went down to the Super Over, with the Royal Kings managing to finish on the winning side. Another round of fireworks can be expected when these two sides clash again.

Both Nellai and Chepauk have a number of experienced players in their ranks and it will all come down to them stepping up in pressure situations. The Chepauk Super Gillies are on a winning streak of five games and are likely to extend it to six by defeating the Nellai Royal Kings in the first qualifier.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) to win tonight’s TNPL clash.

