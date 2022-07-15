NRK vs RTW Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

The Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) will square off against the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) in the 19th match of the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will play host to this contest.

Nellai Royal Kings are unbeaten in the competition, having played five games so far. They are the current table-toppers with 10 points in their kitty.

They comprehensively defeated the IDream Tiuppur Tamizhans in their last game. Bowling first, the Royal Kings bowled brilliantly and restricted the Tamizhans to 117 in their 20 overs. On the back of a fifty from Baba Aparajith (63 off 46 balls), they chased down the total in the 16th over to win the game by six wickets.

Ruby Trichy Warriors, meanwhile, are placed in the bottom half of the points table. They have managed to win only a single game and lost three, collecting only two points so far.

They lost to the Lyca Kovai Kings in their previous fixture. After being asked to bat first, the Warriors were bundled out on 135. The bowlers did pick up five wickets but were unsuccessful in defending the total as the Kings chased down the total with three overs to spare.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

The Nellai Royal Kings team in action (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

The Nellai Royal Kings are having a brilliant season and look on course to go all the way in the competition. They have a well-balanced unit with everyone firing in unison, making them favorites to win the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors, on the other hand, got off to a winning start but things have gone downhill since then. They have lost three games on the trot and need something special to bounce back. They have some exciting players on their side who need to step up to challenge the table-toppers in their next outing.

However, given their current form, the Nellai Royal Kings are the favorites to come through in the upcoming contest and extend their winning streak to six games on Friday.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) to win today’s TNPL match.

