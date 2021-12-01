NW vs BT prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Northern Warriors (NW) and Bangla Tigers (BT) will lock horns in the 29th match of the T10 League 2021-22 on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Warriors, led by Rovman Powell, have already been knocked out of the competition. They have won two out of nine matches and are placed fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -2.512. In the Warriors' previous match on Monday, November 29, they lost to the Chennai Braves by 10 wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Warriors were bowled out for 108 in 9.5 overs. Moeen Ali, Upul Tharanga and skipper Powell got starts and looked dangerous, but failed to carry on. However, the Braves’ bowlers didn’t let them run away at any stage of the game.

The run-chase turned out to be a one-sided affair in favor of the Braves, who tracked the target down in a mere 8.3 overs. Mohammad Shahzad and Bhanuka Rajapaksha made sure that the Warriors didn’t get a chance to get a foothold back into the contest.

The Tigers, led by Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.977. On Wednesday, December 1, Deccan Gladiators defeated them by 62 runs. After being sent in to bat first, the Gladiators racked up 140 on the board.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s 39-ball 96 blew the Tigers away. Barring Luke Wood, the other Tigers’ bowlers went wicketless. In their run-chase, the Tigers were shot out for 78 in 8.3 overs. Isuru Udana scored 33 of 11, but his efforts weren’t going to be enough for the Tigers to win.

Can the Warriors (NW) beat the Tigers (BT)?

The Warriors have given glimpses of their stupendous self, but consistency has eluded them big time in the competition. It’s one of the reasons why they haven’t been able to climb the ladder in the championship.

The Tigers have lost a bit of momentum after once finding themselves at the top of the points table. The team batting second will have the upper hand in the upcoming encounter.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this game.

