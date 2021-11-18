NW vs DB Prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match?

Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls are all set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Friday, November 19. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will play host to this encounter.

The Warriors have been a brute force in the history of the championship, having won the title two out of four times. The team, led by Rovman Powell, is also the defending champion of the T10 League. In the final of the previous edition, the Warriors beat the Bulls by eight wickets after chasing down 82.

Kennar Lewis and Upul Tharanga are two of their most prolific run-scorers at the top of the order. Lewis was exceptional for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League. The Warriors also have the services of Moeen Ali and Samit Patel, who have both plied their trade across the world and will look to impress in the T10 League as well.

Moeen was also impressive when he played for England in the T20 World Cup and for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The bowling attack, consisting of Mark Watt, Rayad Emrit, Joshua Little, Chris Jordan and Imran Tahir, is power-packed without a doubt.

The Bulls, on the other hand, will be led by Dwayne Bravo, the all-time leading T20 wicket-taker. Bravo retired from international cricket after the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He has fellow West Indian cricketers Sherfane Rutherford, Devon Thomas, Ravi Rampaul, Nyeem Young and Akeal Hosein in his side at the T10 League.

Along with Bravo, Hosein and Rampaul are also fresh from playing in the T20 World Cup. The team also has the likes of Mohammad Hafeez and Adil Rashid, who both did exceptionally well in the showpiece event and will want to do well in the T10 League. Moreover, the Bulls have two proficient white-ball batters in Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan.

Sohaib Maqsood missed the World Cup and will be raring to make his comeback in this year's T10 League. Rilee Rossouw and Luke Wright add some much-needed experience to their batting order. Lastly, Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib and Rahmanullah Gurbaz can also do a lot of damage on their days.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22: Can the Bulls beat the Warriors?

Rovman Powell in action during the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

Both the Bulls and the Warriors are equally matched heading into this T10 League encounter and it’s tough to pick a winner between the two teams. The teams are likely to be heavily dependent on their bowling units throughout the tournament.

Of late, Abu Dhabi has favored the chasing teams and the numbers during the 2021 IPL and T20 World Cup proved the same. The team batting second should be able to win this T10 League contest.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

