NW vs DG prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators will lock horns in Match No. 11 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Tuesday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Warriors, led by Rovman Powell, are tottering at the bottom of the points table with a disastrous net run rate of -1.740. Having lost all three of their matches, they are yet to open their account in the tournament. In their previous game, the Warriors lost to the Bangla Tigers by five wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Warriors posted a formidable score of 126 for four on the board. Powell scored a 27-ball 63 with the help of four fours and six sixes. Moeen Ali and Samit Patel also chipped in with handy cameos and guided the Warriors to a respectable score.

The Warriors’ bowlers faltered somewhat from there on as the Tigers chased the target down in 9.1 overs. Will Jacks’ unbeaten 22-ball 57 with eight fours and three sixes didn’t allow the Warriors to settle down. Barring Umar Ali, all of their bowlers went in excess of 10 runs per over.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, on the other hand, lost to Team Abu Dhabi after beating the Chennai Braves. However, a nine-wicket win over Delhi Bulls would have given them a lot of confidence. Their net run rate of 4.773 is the best among the participating teams.

On Monday, the Gladiators got past the Bulls, who had won three games in a row earlier. After fielding first, they restricted the Bulls to 112, with Andre Russell picking up three wickets.

The Gladiators, thereafter, chased the target down in 7.2 overs after Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s unbeaten 19-ball 51.

Can the Gladiators beat the Warriors?

The Gladiators have lost one out of their three games. After defeating the Bulls with relative ease, the Gladiators must be brimming with confidence.

The Warriors, on the contrary, must be gasping for breath. They must be desperate to get a win under their belt. It will need a herculean effort from the Warriors to get past the in-form Gladiators.

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win the match.

