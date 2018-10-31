NZ tour of UAE 2018 Preview: Head to Head Records, Schedule, Squads, Broadcast Details

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Tour Preview

The New Zealand Cricket Team is scheduled to tour United Arab Emirates (UAE) and play against Pakistan Cricket Team in all formats of the game beginning from 31st October until 7th December. The entire tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs and Test matches.

The tour will kick-off with the T20I series at Sheik Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on 31st October. After Abu Dhabi, the sides will face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 2nd November. The third and final T20I will also be played at the same stadium on 4th November.

The ODI series will start on 7th November at Abu Dhabi. The second ODI will be played at the same stadium on 9th November. The final ODI of the series will be played on 11th November at Dubai. Both T20 and ODI series will be played as day/night matches.

The Test series will begin again in Abu Dhabi with the first match being played from 16th to 20th November. The teams will then return to Dubai International Cricket Stadium to play the second test match from 24th to 28th November. Sheik Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the final test match of the series from 3rd to 7th December.

Head-to-Head Records :

In all the formats, Pakistan have the upper-hand against the Blackcaps.

In Tests (Last Test at Seddon Park, Hamilton, Nov 25-29 2016, NZ won by 138 runs)

Played - 55 || Pak won - 24 || NZ won - 10 || Draw - 21

In ODI's (Last ODI at Basin Reserve, Wellington, Jan 19th 2018, NZ won by 15 runs)

Played - 103 || Pak won - 53 || NZ won - 47 || Tied - 1 || No Result - 2

In T20I's (Last T20 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Jan 28th 2018, Pak won by 18 runs)

Played - 18 || Pak won - 10 || NZ won - 8

Schedule :

T20 Series -

1st T20I : Oct 31, Wed Pak v NZ at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 08:00 PM LOCAL

2nd T20I : Nov 02, Fri Pak v NZ Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 08:00 PM LOCAL

3rd T20I : Nov 04, Sun at Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai, 08:00 PM LOCAL

ODI Series

1st ODI : Nov 07, Wed at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 03:00 PM LOCAL

2nd ODI : Nov 09, Fri at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 03:00 PM LOCAL

3rd ODI : Nov 11, Sun at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 03:00 PM LOCAL

Test Series

1st Test : (Nov 16, Fri - Nov 20, Tue) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 10:00 AM LOCAL

2nd Test : (Nov 24, Sat - Nov 28, Wed) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 10:00 AM LOCAL

3rd Test : (Dec 3, Mon - Dec 7, Fri) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 10:00 AM LOCAL

Squads

Pakistan announced their squad for T20I series only as it is their home tour. New Zealand announced squads for all the formats.

Pakistan T20I Series Squad - Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Waqas Maqsood

New Zealand T20I Series Squad - Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert

New Zealand ODI Series Squad - Kane Williamson(c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls , Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling

New Zealand Test Series Squad - Kane Williamson(c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner

Broadcast Details :

India & Subcontinent - Sony SIX Network

Pakistan - PTV Sports || New Zealand - Sky Sports NZ

UK - Sky Sports Cricket || Australia - Fox Sports || South Africa - SuperSport

USA - Willow TV || Canada - ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network)

MENA - OSN Sports Cricket HD

LIVE STREAMING - SONY LIV, Mobdro, Sky Go, Willow TV, SuperSport, OSN Play

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Countries - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen