Westpac Stadium Wellington pitch report and weather conditions

After two wins in two matches, New Zealand will lock horns with Australia in the third T20I of the 5-match series at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The Kiwis have an excellent record on this ground. They have won eight out of the 12 T20Is played at the Westpac Stadium.

The pitch in Wellington has assisted the batsmen and the bowlers equally. In the 12 T20Is played on this ground, there have been five instances when the teams batting first finished with less than 150.

Tim Southee is the most successful bowler in T20Is at the Westpac Stadium. The Kiwi pacer has taken 14 wickets in seven T20Is played here. Besides, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has ten wickets to his name in six Wellington T20Is.

Australia have not played a T20I at this stadium in the last 11 years. The last time Australia faced New Zealand in a Wellington T20I was back in February 2010. The visitors trounced their Trans-Tasman rivals by six wickets in that fixture.

Aaron Finch's men will look to replicate the same performance at the Westpac Stadium after going down 0-2 in the series. As the wicket will help the pacers, the likes of Jhye Richardson and Daniel Sams will have the onus of troubling the Kiwi batsmen.

Martin Guptill will be the player to watch out for from the New Zealand cricket team. The opener missed out on a hundred in the previous game. Since he is the highest run-getter in Wellington T20Is, the Aussie bowlers will have to dismiss him early.

Westpac Stadium Wellington weather conditions

Westpac Stadium will host two T20Is of this series

Wellington will play host to the third and fourth T20Is of the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series. The weather for the third T20I will be partly sunny, with the temperature looming around 20 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to be windy for the penultimate game of this 5-match series. There are no predictions for rainfall during match time on both days.