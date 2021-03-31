Eden Park Auckland T20I records

Bangladesh's New Zealand tour will culminate with a T20I fixture at Eden Park in Auckland. The visitors have never played a T20I on this ground, while New Zealand have a 9-14 win-loss record in the shortest format of the game here.

That said, the Black Caps emerged victorious in the two T20I matches played at Eden Park last year. They beat the West Indies cricket team by five wickets in November before recording a win against Pakistan by the same margin.

The Kiwis will aim to complete a hat-trick of T20I victories at this stadium. With Eden Park set to host its 24th T20I match, here's a look at some important stats from previous Auckland T20Is.

Stadium name: Eden Park

City: Auckland

T20I matches played: 23

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Matches tied: 2

Highest individual score: 105 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs Australia, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Tim Southee (NZ) vs Pakistan, 2010

Highest team score: 245/5 - Australia vs New Zealand, 2018

Lowest team score: 107 - New Zealand vs South Africa, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 245/5 - Australia vs New Zealand, 2018

Average run rate: 8.73

Average 1st innings score: 170

What happened in Bangladesh's only international match at Eden Park?

Bangladesh played an ODI match against New Zealand at Eden Park

The Bangladesh cricket team has played only one international fixture at Eden Park. It was an ODI against New Zealand in December 2007.

The hosts won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Captain Mohammad Ashraful's half-century guided the visitors to a 201-run total in the first innings. In reply, Jamie How's 119-ball 88 ensured that the Kiwis won the match in the 43rd over itself.