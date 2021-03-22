Hagley Oval Christchurch ODI records

The New Zealand cricket team will have an opportunity to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval this Tuesday.

The Black Caps crushed Bangladesh by eight wickets in their first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. With a four-wicket haul, Trent Boult was the star of the home side in Dunedin.

Boult has an exceptional record at the Hagley Oval. He is the highest wicket-taker on this ground with 17 wickets in eight outings. Even Matt Henry has 11 ODI wickets to his name in Christchurch.

With Bangladesh set to face New Zealand in the second ODI at the Hagley Oval, here are some important numbers you need to know from the previous Christchurch ODI games.

Stadium Name: Hagley Oval

City: Christchurch

ODI Matches Played: 14

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 8

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 6

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Individual Score: 175 - Callum MacLeod (SCO) vs Canada, 2014

Best Bowling Figures: 7/34 - Trent Boult (NZ) vs West Indies, 2017

Highest Team Score: 341/7 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2016

Lowest Team Score: 117 - Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2015

Highest Successful Run Chase: 261/7 - Scotland vs Kenya, 2014

Average Run Rate: 5.53

Average 1st Innings Score: 262

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the previous ODI at Hagley Oval

Incidentally, the last ODI played at the Hagley Oval was a game between Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Bangladeshi team managed 226 runs in the first innings, with Mohammed Mithun being the lone batsman to score a fifty.

In reply, Martin Guptill's century blew away the Bangladeshi bowling attack. Guptill scored 118 runs from 88 balls before losing his wicket to Mustafizur Rahman. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor completed the formalities to guide New Zealand to an eight-wicket victory.