When and where to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series will begin this weekend at the University Oval in Dunedin. This series is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, where Bangladesh have a 100% winning record.

The Kiwis are yet to play their first match in this new competition. Having reached the final of the previous two Cricket World Cups, New Zealand will look forward to continuing their good form in the 50-overs format.

New Zealand won their previous home series by 3-0 against the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, Bangladesh blanked West Indies in a 3-match ODI series earlier this year. Both teams have a lot of momentum on their side heading into the upcoming three games.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: March 20, Dunedin

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: March 23, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: March 26, Wellington

[The first and third ODI matches will start at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM Local Time), while the second ODI has a start time of 6:30 AM IST (2:00 PM Local Time)]

FanCode to live-stream New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series in India

Kane Williamson will not play the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series

Here are the telecast and live-streaming details for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series.

India - FanCode (Live Streaming)

South Africa - SuperSport

The UK - BT Sport

New Zealand - Spark Sport

Bangladesh - Gazi TV (GTV)

USA - ESPN+

Australia - Fox Sports

New Zealand have a 6-match winning streak in ODIs at home

The New Zealand cricket team has proven to be invincible on home pitches of late. The last time the Black Caps suffered a defeat in a 50-over game at home was in February 2019 against the Indian cricket team.

Since then, New Zealand have played six home ODIs, recording a victory in all of them. Kane Williamson's men also emerged victorious in the previous New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series. In fact, the Bangladesh team has lost all of its 13 ODI matches against the Kiwis in New Zealand.

Although Williamson will miss this series, New Zealand start as the favorites to win their first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.