When and where to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I series? 

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series ended with a lop-sided encounter, where the Black Caps crushed the visitors by 164 runs in Wellington. The tour will move to Seddon Park this Sunday, as the two teams square off in the first game of the 3-match T20I series.

The Kiwis have a fantastic win-loss record in Hamilton. They have emerged victorious in eight out of the 11 T20I matches played at this venue. That is the reason why the Kiwis will head into the first New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I as the favorites to win. Napier and Auckland will play host to the second and the third T20Is of this series.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I series.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: March 28, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: March 30, Napier

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: April 1, Auckland

[The first T20I match will start at 6:30 AM IST (2:00 PM Local Time), while the second and the third T20Is have a start time of 11:30 AM IST (7:00 PM Local Time)]

FanCode to live-stream New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I series in India

Tamim Iqbal will lead the visitors in the New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I series

Here are the telecast and live-streaming details for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I series.

India - FanCode (Live Streaming)

The UK - BT Sport

New Zealand - Spark Sport

USA - ESPN+

Australia - Fox Sports

Bangladesh have never beaten New Zealand in an away T20I match

Tamim Iqbal's men recently suffered a 0-3 defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against New Zealand, who are strong at home.

A 0-4 head-to-head record in away T20I fixtures versus New Zealand doesn't inspire much confidence for the Bangladeshi side. It will be interesting to see if the Bangladesh team can still manage to record a win in the upcoming T20I series.