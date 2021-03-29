McLean Park Napier T20I records

Napier's McLean Park will play host to the second game of the 3-match T20I series between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

The Kiwis have won only one out of the three T20I fixtures on this ground. But since their only victory came against Bangladesh, New Zealand will start as the favorites to win the upcoming game.

The batsmen have enjoyed themselves in Napier. Shorter boundaries allow them to score big at this venue, while McLean Park's conditions also assist fast bowlers.

With this stadium set to host the second T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh, here's a look at some significant numbers from the previous T20Is played in Napier.

Stadium Name: McLean Park

City: Napier

T20I Matches Played: 3

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 1

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Highest Individual Score: 103* - Dawid Malan (ENG) vs New Zealand, 2019

Best Bowling Figures: 4/47 - Matt Parkinson (ENG) vs New Zealand, 2019

Highest Team Score: 241/3 - England vs New Zealand, 2019

Lowest Team Score: 141/8 - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2017

Highest Successful Run Chase: 177/6 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2020

Average Run Rate: 9.08

Average 1st Innings Score: 185

Head-to-head record at McLean Park: Played - 1, Won by New Zealand - 1, Won by Bangladesh - 0

What happened in the previous T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at McLean Park?

Lockie Ferguson made his T20I debut against Bangladesh at McLean Park

Bangladesh were the first team to play a T20I against New Zealand in Napier. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first, but could only manage 141 runs in the first innings.

Debutant Lockie Ferguson derailed the Bangladeshi innings with a three-wicket haul. Mahmudullah's half-century, however, managed to take Bangladesh's total past 140.

Chasing 142, New Zealand lost four wickets for only 62 runs. But skipper Kane Williamson and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme stitched an unbeaten 81-run stand for the fourth wicket to guide the Kiwis home with 12 balls to spare.