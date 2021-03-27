Seddon Park Hamilton T20I records

After a 3-0 win in the ODI series, New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh in a 3-match T20I series, the first game of which will be held at Seddon Park.

The stadium in Hamilton has produced entertaining T20I matches in the past. The conditions assist the batsmen and the fast bowlers, with New Zealand having an 8-3 win-loss record on this ground.

Seddon Park hosted a T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan last December. The visitors scored 163/6 in their first innings, riding on Mohammed Hafeez's brilliant 99. However, Tim Seifert and Kane Williamson recorded a fifty each for the Black Caps to inspire them to a 9-wicket victory.

With Seddon Park set to host another T20I match, here are some important stats you need to know from the previous games played here.

Stadium name: Seddon Park

City: Hamilton

T20I matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Highest individual score: 117* - Richard Levi (SA) vs New Zealand, 2012

Best bowling figures: 4/15 - James Franklin (NZ) vs England, 2013

Highest team score: 212/4 - New Zealand vs India, 2019

Lowest team score: 78 - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 202/5 - New Zealand vs Zimbabwe, 2012

Average run rate: 8.95

Average 1st innings score: 176

Head-to-head record in T20Is at Seddon Park: Played - 1, Won by New Zealand - 1, Won by Bangladesh - 0

What happened in the previous New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I at Seddon Park?

Daniel Vettori was the Man of the Match in the only T20I played between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Seddon Park

A decade has passed since New Zealand and Bangladesh played a T20I match in Hamilton. Shakib Al Hasan captained the Bangladesh team in its only T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat. However, the decision backfired as New Zealand bundled them out for only 78 runs in 17.3 overs. Captain Daniel Vettori led the Kiwis from the front with figures of 3/6 in his four overs.

Brendon McCullum and Peter Ingram ensured the Black Caps won the T20I match without losing a single wicket. McCullum blasted a 27-ball 56, as New Zealand won the match in just 8.2 overs.