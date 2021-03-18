University Oval Dunedin ODI records

New Zealand and Bangladesh will square off in the first ODI at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday (March 20). This series is under the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, where every match will carry ten points.

Bangladesh do not have fond memories of playing in Dunedin. The last time they played the New Zealand cricket team at the University Oval, the visitors suffered an 88-run loss.

Sabbir Rahman scored his only ODI century in that game. Unfortunately, the middle-order batsman is not a part of the current squad.

Tim Southee scalped six wickets for the home side in that 50-over game, while Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, and Henry Nicholls registered a half-century each.

With Bangladesh and New Zealand set to battle in another ODI match at the University Oval, here's a look at some significant numbers you need to know from the previous ODIs played here.

Stadium name: University of Otago Oval

City: Dunedin

ODI Matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches tied: 0

Highest individual score: 181* - Ross Taylor (NZ) vs England, 2018

Best bowling figures: 6/65 - Tim Southee (NZ) vs Bangladesh, 2019

Highest team score: 360/5 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2015

Lowest team score: 74 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 339/5 - New Zealand vs England, 2018

Average run rate: 5.26

Average 1st innings score: 261

Ross Taylor and Trent Boult have been successful in Dunedin ODIs

Ross Taylor and Trent Boult have an excellent record in Dunedin

Ross Taylor is the highest run-scorer in ODI matches at the University Oval. Taylor has played seven ODI innings in Dunedin, aggregating 505 runs at an average of 84.17. No other batter has even scored 400 ODI runs on this ground.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult has been the highest wicket-taker in Dunedin ODIs. The left-arm pacer has picked up 16 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, in his six ODI appearances at the University Oval.

Boult and Taylor will hold the key to success for the home side in their first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixture.