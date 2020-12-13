NZ v PAK 2020: Babar Azam ruled out of series with thumb fracture

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand after he suffered a fracture in his right thumb during a practice session on Sunday.

The 2nd ranked T20I batsman in the world sustained the injury during a throw-down session, after which he was taken to a local hospital where X-Ray results established a fracture. As per reports, Babar Azam will be unable to attend net sessions for a minimum of 12 days - thereby ruling him out of the 3 T20Is to be played on 18th, 20th and 22nd December in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier, respectively.

During this downtime period, medical experts will continue monitoring Babar’s thumb before confirming his participation in the first Test, which is scheduled to commence at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on 26 December 2020.

Babar Azam injury follows that of Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan captain Babar suffered the injury a day after his teammate Imam-ul-Haq fractured his left thumb during a throw-down session as well. Imam had also been advised a 12-day rest, which confirmed his non-availability for the Pakistan Shaheens’ four-day match against New Zealand-A, which starts on December 17 2020.

Pakistan Head Coach, Misbah-ul-Haq said: “Injuries are part and parcel of professional sport and while it is hugely disappointing to lose a player of Babar Azam’s calibre for the T20Is, this opens up opportunities for the other highly talented and exciting players to step-up, understand their responsibilities and try to prove that the Pakistan side is a complete package."

Misbah-ul-Haq also said that he spoke to Babar and he is sad to miss the T20I series as he was fully focused and keenly looking forward to the series. He added that Pakistan have a long season of cricket ahead and we now hope that the captain regains complete fitness so he can return to competitive cricket as soon as possible.