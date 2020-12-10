NZ v WI 2020: Basin Reserve Wellington Test records

After a grand victory in the first ICC World Test Championship match against West Indies, New Zealand will aim to whitewash the visitors and overtake England on the standings with a win in Wellington.

Kane Williamson's double century blew away the Caribbean team at Seddon Park last week. The visiting camp would be happy that Williamson will not play the Wellington Test match. Still, it will require a herculean effort from Jason Holder's men to stop the Kiwis from completing a 2-0 series win.

The quartet of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson can destroy even the world's best batting unit in their home conditions. In the previous game, Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph showed how to tackle the Kiwi bowlers' pace and swing. However, no other batsman from the West Indies team could impress much in Hamilton.

The team honoured to have former Black Sox coach and current @Padres Director of Player Health and Performance Don Tricker present their Test caps tonight in Wellington. Trent Boult presenting @NeilWagner13 with a special commemorative cap to mark his 50th Test. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/DrST6w3fZQ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 10, 2020

The conditions will favor the fast bowlers again in Wellington. Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel took six wickets in the first Test. The Caribbean duo will try to continue in the same vein, while skipper Holder will have the onus of backing his fast bowlers at Basin Reserve.

Wellington has hosted many Test matches in the past. Here's a look at some significant numbers you need to know from the previous Tests at Basin Reserve.

Basin Reserve Wellington Test Records

In the last Test match played at the Basin Reserve, New Zealand crushed the Indian cricket team by ten wickets.

Tim Southee scalped nine wickets in the game, and Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson picked up a four-wicket haul in each innings. Kane Williamson and Mayank Agarwal were the only two batsmen who could register half-centuries in Wellington.

Kane Williamson will return to Tauranga tonight to be with his wife Sarah and will miss the second Gillette Test tomorrow against the West Indies. Will Young will come into the side and bat at 3. Tom Latham will be captain. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/cyCSNxJ4Eu — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 10, 2020

West Indies have played eight Tests versus the Kiwis at Basin Reserve. The home side has prevailed in five matches, while the visitors have secured two victories. The 1987 Wellington Test between these two nations had ended in a draw.

Stadium Name: Basin Reserve

City: Wellington

Test Matches Played: 64

Matches Won by New Zealand: 20

Matches Won by touring team: 20

Matches Drawn: 24

Highest Individual Score: 302 - Brendon McCullum vs India, 2014

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 7/23 - Richard Hadlee vs India, 1976

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 13/55 - Courtney Walsh vs New Zealand, 1995

Highest Team Score: 680/6 dec - New Zealand vs India, 2014

Lowest Team Score: 42 - New Zealand vs Australia, 1946

Highest Successful Run Chase: 277/3 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2003

Head to Head at the Basin Reserve in Wellington: Matches - 8, Won by New Zealand - 5, Won by West Indies - 2, Drawn - 1