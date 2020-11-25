NZ v WI 2020: Eden Park Auckland T20I records

The West Indies will kick off their second international cricket tour after the COVID-19 break this Friday in Auckland as they square off against New Zealand in the first T20I.

The Caribbean team played their last T20I series against Sri Lanka back in March 2020, when the visitors emerged victorious 2-0 in the island nation. Notably, the 2-time ICC T20 World Cup winners have lost only one T20I match this year. Ireland beat them by four runs in their first T20I of the season at Grenada.

On the other hand, New Zealand are on a 7-match losing streak at the moment. England turned around a 1-2 deficit in the 5-match T20I series versus the Blackcaps and won the series 3-2, after which the Indian team visited New Zealand and blanked the home side 5-0. It is pertinent to note that three of the seven losses came in Super Overs.

The Eden Park in Auckland will host the first international match in New Zealand in over eight months. Here's a look at some important numbers from the previous T20I games played at this venue.

Eden Park Auckland T20I Records

The Eden Park has played host to 21 T20 International matches in the last 15 years. The stadium hosted its first T20I match back in February 2005. New Zealand have a dubious record on this ground, as they have won only seven of the 21 matches.

The short boundaries in Auckland have favored the batsmen. There have been quite a few high-scoring matches at Eden Park. Since big-hitters like Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, and James Neesham will be in action this Friday, fans should expect another run-fest in Auckland.

Stadium Name: Eden Park

City: Auckland

T20I Matches Played: 21

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 9

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 10

Matches Tied: 2

Highest Individual Score: 105 - Martin Guptill vs Australia, 2018

Best Bowling Figures: 5/18 - Tim Southee vs Pakistan, 2010

Highest Team Score: 245/5 - Australia vs New Zealand, 2018

Lowest Team Score: 107 - New Zealand vs South Africa, 2017

Highest Successful Run Chase: 245/5 - Australia vs New Zealand, 2018

Average Run Rate: 8.66

Average 1st Innings Score: 170