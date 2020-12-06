NZ v WI 2020: ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as on 6th December 2020

New Zealand cricket team continued its magnificent form in home Test matches as the Kiwis registered their third consecutive victory in the ICC World Test Championship. Kane Williamson's men had blanked the Indian cricket team 2-0 earlier this year, while they crushed West Indies by an innings and 134 runs on Sunday.

Batting first at Seddon Park, the home team posted a mammoth score of 519/7 before declaring the innings. Skipper Kane Williamson led the team from the front, scoring 251 runs off 412 deliveries. Opening batsman Tom Latham aggregated 86 runs at the top, while all-rounder Kyle Jamieson hit a quick fifty.

Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel scalped three wickets each for the visitors. But the Caribbean bowlers struggled to take wickets at regular intervals. Captain Jason Holder could not dismiss a single Kiwi batsman in his 31 overs.

In reply, the reigning T20 World Cup champions lost all their wickets for 138 runs. John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite provided a decent start to the team. However, the middle-order batsmen surrendered to Tim Southee and Co.

New Zealand enforced a follow-on and reduced their opponents to 89-6 in the second innings. Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph had a magnificent seventh-wicket stand of 155 runs. But after Jamieson broke the partnership, Neil Wagner took little time to wrap up the Test match.

The Black Caps secured some vital points in the ICC World Test Championship. Here's a look at the updated points table.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

New Zealand will overtake England on the ICC World Test Championship standings if they win the next game (Table Courtesy: ICC Website)

New Zealand now has 57.1% points on the ICC World Test Championship table. A win in the second Test match against West Indies will take their percentage to 62.5. Thus, Kane Williamson's team will try to secure another victory and attain the third spot.

Meanwhile, West Indies' ICC World Test Championship campaign has all but ended. The top two teams will play the final, and currently, the Caribbean squad only has 13.33% points. Still, they will try to spoil New Zealand's party in the upcoming fixture.