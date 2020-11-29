NZ v WI 2020: Ideal playing XI for both teams ahead of the third T20I at Mount Maunganui

New Zealand has clinched the three-match T20I series against the West Indies team by winning their second match on the trot.

It was an absolute carnage at Mount Maunganui as Glenn Phillips put on an incredible show with the bat, hitting a century in just 46 balls. Phillips won the player of the match award for his record-breaking performance.

No surprises for ANZ Player of the Match! Glenn Phillips with a spectacular day out at @BayOvalOfficial. #NZvWI

Phillips century is now the fastest by any New Zealand player in the shortest format. He managed to break Colin Munro's fastest century record (47 balls) during this contest.

Devon Conway was the perfect foil for Phillips, scoring 65*(in 37 balls). The duo stitched a daunting 184-run partnership to take the New Zealand team to a mammoth total of 238/3. They managed to make a whopping 154 runs in the last ten overs.

In reply, West Indies lost a couple of early wickets, and from there, it all went downhill for them. Multiple batsmen got starts but failed to build their innings.

As many as five West Indies batsmen crossed the 20-run mark, but none of them managed to cross 30 runs. Kylie Jamieson and Sodhi were relentless with the ball and were the standout performers for New Zealand in the second half of the game.

He's in the game again! Kyle Jamieson finishes his four overs with a wicket and the @windiescricket are 9 down. Seifert takes a nice catch running forward to have Cottrell out for 1. 144-9 after 18. #NZvWI

New Zealand have already announced that Southee, Ross Taylor, and Jamieson are going to miss the third T20I match. So, there are going to be three changes in New Zealand's playing XI for the upcoming contest.

Scott Kuggeleijn and Doug Bracewell are likely to replace the pace duo of Southee and Jamieson. Kuggeleijn had a great season in CPL this year and ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets in 11 matches.

He will look to continue in the same vein and make a case for a permanent spot in the Kiwis T20I side. Mark Chapman will be Ross Taylor's replacement in the playing XI.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking to win the last match and end the series on a positive note. Their bowling attack looked out of sorts as the rampaging New Zealand batsmen hit them all around the park in both the games.

The team management might replace Keemo Paul with Kesrick Williams. Paul proved to be very expensive in the second T20I as he leaked 64 runs in his four overs quota. Their batting line-up should ideally remain unchanged.

New Zealand's ideal XI:

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner(C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

West Indies' Ideal XI:

Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard(c), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas