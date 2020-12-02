NZ v WI 2020 Live streaming and telecast details: Where to watch New Zealand vs West Indies Test series?

After a long break from red-ball cricket, New Zealand will host West Indies in the ICC World Test Championship series. This 2-Test series is quite important for the Kiwis, who be keeping the World Test Championship standings in mind.

Kane Williamson and co. are currently in the fourth position in the standings. A clean sweep against the Caribbean team would help them overtake England on the table. Meanwhile, the West Indies hold the seventh position with mere a 16.7% points. Their chances of qualifying for the final are very slim.

Still, Jason Holder's men will look to improve their record in this competition when the two sides meet. They have a Test win over England this year, and if they realize their full potential, they could also end New Zealand's dominance at home.

The Kiwis are in red-hot form, having beaten India 2-0 in the last Test series they played. They also defeated West Indies in the recently-concluded T20I series.

Both Test matches between New Zealand and West Indies will start at 3:30 AM IST. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the first game, while Wellington's Basin Reserve will play host to the second fixture.

FanCode to stream New Zealand vs West Indies Test series live in India

Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for the ICC World Test Championship series featuring New Zealand and West Indies.

Pakistan - Ten Sports Super

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket

USA - Willow TV

South Africa - SuperSport

Australia - Fox Sports

Afghanistan - RTA

Malaysia - Astro Cricket HD

Middle East and North African Nations - OSN Sport Cricket HD

Caribbean - Sportsmax, ESPN

Sri Lanka - SLRC (Channel Eye)

New Zealand - Spark Sport

India - FanCode (New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 Test series live streaming)