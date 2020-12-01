NZ v WI 2020: Seddon Park Hamilton pitch report and weather conditions

After winning the 3-match T20I series by a 2-0 scoreline, New Zealand will aim to continue their winning momentum against West Indies in the first ICC World Test Championship match at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

New Zealand currently hold the fourth position on the World Test Championship standings, with 50% points. Meanwhile, West Indies sit at seventh place with 16.7% points.

The Caribbean team has slim chances of qualifying for the final, but the Kiwis could sneak into the top 2 if they perform well in the remaining series. If New Zealand win the two Test matches against West Indies, they will have 300 points out of 480. England will drop to fourth place if Kane Williamson and co. whitewash their upcoming opponents.

The Blackcaps are the favorites to win this series, because they blanked India earlier this year while West Indies have not been so good in the game's most extended format. The visitors will find it hard to tackle New Zealand in Hamilton.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship match at Seddon Park.

Seddon Park Hamilton pitch report

Coach Gary Stead with an injury update ahead of the Test squad’s first full training at Seddon Park. Devon Conway has traveled to Hamilton to join the squad as batting cover with BJ Watling monitoring a hamstring injury picked up in the opening round of the Ford Trophy. #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/IhRFyPJOCZ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 1, 2020

The fast bowlers have ruled the roost in Test matches at the Seddon Park. Neil Wagner picked up a five-wicket haul in the previous Test played in Hamilton. That encounter between England and New Zealand ended in a stalemate after the visitors took a 101-run first innings lead.

Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Rory Burns, and Tom Latham registered centuries in that Test match, while Joe Root scored 226 runs. These numbers show that the batsman can dominate the proceedings after settling down in the middle.

Seddon Park Hamilton weather conditions

The #MenInMaroon are enjoying their time together, while WI await the end of the rain delay! #NZvWI 🌴 pic.twitter.com/Fgdjj9jHl2 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 30, 2020

Scattered showers are predicted for the first day of the Test match, but the skies will be mostly sunny for the next three days. There is expected to be some rain on the final day.

New Zealand should target wrapping up the match in four days, because not much play would be possible on day five. The temperature will stay in the range of 22 degrees Celsius throughout the Test.