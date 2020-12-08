NZ v WI 2020: West Indies pacer Kemar Roach, keeper Shane Dowrich ruled out of Wellington Test

Pacer Kemar Roach and wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich have been ruled out of the second Test between West Indies and New Zealand starting on Friday at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Kemar Roach will return home owing to his father’s death while Shane Dowrich will be unavailable for personal reasons. The Cricket West Indies selection panel confirmed the same on Tuesday.

22-year-old Joshua DaSilva is likely to make his debut at Wellington, having been named as Shane Dowrich's replacement.

Shane Dowrich picked up a hand injury during the first Test and didn't bat in either innings as West Indies went down. Left-arm fast bowler Preston McSween has been named as a standby.

In more injury woes for West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer is under ‘concussion protocols’ as he was struck on the head in the second T20I. In addition, Keemo Paul is undergoing treatment for a groin injury.

A release by Cricket West Indies informed:

"They are both being closely monitored by the team's medical staff and decisions on their availability will be made at a later date."

WI squad for the second Test against New Zealand: Jason Holder (c), Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua DaSilva, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul.

Standby players: Nkrumah Bonner, Preston McSween

West Indies hammered by New Zealand in the first Test

A lethargic West Indies succumbed to an innings and 134-run defeat in the first Test against New Zealand at Hamilton.

After New Zealand posted a mammoth 519 for 7 declared in the first innings, courtesy skipper Kane Williamson’s career-best 251 and Tom Latham’s 86, West Indies folded up for a paltry 138 in response.

Made to follow on, they were all out for 247 in the second innings despite Jermaine Blackwood’s century and Alzarri Joseph’s defiant 86. West Indies had crumbled to 89 for 6 in the second innings before Blackwood and Joseph displayed some fight.

The Test ended before lunch on the fourth day. Williamson’s 251 lifted him to No.2 on the ICC Test batting rankings placing him alongside another modern-day legend, Virat Kohli.