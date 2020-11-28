NZ v WI Prediction: Who will win the New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

New Zealand returned to international cricket in entertaining fashion in the 1st T20I against the West Indies at Eden Park as they ran out 5-wicket winners in a rain-shortened game.

The 2nd T20I, which is scheduled to be played tomorrow at Mount Maunganui, promises to be a high-octane encounter as well, with the Windies needing a win to stay alive in the 3-match series.

The 1st T20I saw a number of players dish out memorable performances. West Indies captain Kieron Pollard led from the front with a 37-ball 75, and leadership certainly seems to have elevated his game to a different level in the T20 format.

Lockie Ferguson, who made an impact for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the few games that he played in this year's Indian Premier League, picked up a 5-for and derailed the visitors' innings just as it was gaining momentum. Devon Conway made his international debut a memorable one with a confident 29-ball 41.

Mitchell Santner, who has been touted as the man New Zealand are grooming to take over captaincy from Kane Williamson, took his team over the line with the help of a superb cameo from Jimmy Neesham. The Kiwi all-rounder banished the demons of an indifferent IPL season with a 24-ball 48, and ensured that the run-chase was completed in fairly comfortable fashion.

NZ v WI 2020, 2nd T20I: New Zealand vs West Indies Match Prediction

New Zealand v West Indies - T20 Game 1

New Zealand came up trumps in the 1st T20I against the West Indies thanks to an all-round display. Understandably, most of their star performers were players who featured in the Indian Premier League and came into the series with some match practice under their belt.

Both top orders failed in the game with some early swing on offer. The Kiwi lineup of Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway and Ross Taylor hasn't had the chance to spend sufficient time in the middle, and they do look a bit thin in the absence of Williamson.

Glenn Phillips earned an international recall after yet another splendid Caribbean Premier League campaign, and although he dazzled during the 7 balls he spent at the crease, he couldn't kick on.

West Indies, on the other hand, have a number of world-class players itching to make an impact. Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran were mainstays of their respective IPL teams, and are bound to come good soon.

They'll be up against a New Zealand bowling attack that was highly unimpressive in the 1st T20I in the absence of Trent Boult, with Ferguson and to some extent captain Tim Southee the only saving graces.

This, coupled with the fact that the West Indies are undisputed giants of the T20 format even if the ICC rankings don't reflect the same, makes Pollard's side the favourites for this encounter. The Windies have a number of match-winners in their side, and the 1st ODI was likely an off-day for most of them.

The toss will have a major say in the outcome of the 2nd T20I, with the weather threatening to derail play. Both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss, but if you had to pick one team to end up on the right side of the game, it would be the West Indies.

With the small boundaries in Mount Maunganui perfectly tailored to the strengths of the visitors' batting lineup and the Blackcaps' bowling far from penetrative in the shortest format of the game, we could see the series all square ahead of the 3rd T20I.

NZ v WI 2020, 2nd T20I Match Prediction: West Indies to win.