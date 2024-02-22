NZ vs AUS 2024: Eden Park, Auckland pitch history and T20I records

Eden Park will play host to the final two T20Is of the New Zealand vs Australia series on February 23 and 25. The Aussies gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series by registering a last-ball victory in the first T20I at the Sky Stadium last night (February 21).

The action will move to Auckland now, a venue where New Zealand do not have a great record in T20Is. New Zealand have a 11-15 win-loss record in the shortest format of the game at Eden Park.

In this article, we will look at some other important matches that fans should know from previous T20Is hosted by Auckland.

Eden Park, Auckland T20I records and stats

Teams batting second have achieved more success than teams batting first in T20Is hosted by Auckland. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss elects to bowl first.

Tim Southee had a forgettable outing in Wellington, but would gain confidence from the fact that he picked up a five-wicket haul in T20I against Pakistan at Eden Park back in 2010.

T20I Matches played: 26

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams batting second: 14

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 245/5 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2018

Lowest team total: 76 - Bangladesh vs. New Zealand, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 245/5 - Australia vs. New Zealand, 2018

Average Run Rate: 8.90

Highest individual score: 105 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs. Australia, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Tim Southee (NZ) vs. Pakistan, 2010

Average first innings score: 172

Eden Park, Auckland pitch report

The pitch report for the second and third T20Is of the New Zealand vs Australia series will be broadcast live before the toss takes place. Traditionally, the wicket in Auckland has assisted the batters. There have been some high-scoring encounters at this venue.

Back in 2018, Australia chased down a massive 244-run target against New Zealand on this ground. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next two battles between the Trans-Tasman rivals.

Eden Park, Auckland last T20I

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 46 runs in the previous T20I match played in Auckland on January 12, 2024. Half-centuries from captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell inspired the Blackcaps to 226/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 227 for a victory, Pakistan lost all their wickets for 180 runs. Fast bowler Tim Southee stole the show by scalping four wickets in the second innings.

Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: New Zealand 226/8 (Daryl Mitchell 61, Abbas Afridi 3/34) beat Pakistan 180 (Babar Azam 57, Tim Southee 4/25) by 46 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App