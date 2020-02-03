×
NZ vs IND 2020: Rohit Sharma ruled out New Zealand tour with calf injury - Report

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 03 Feb 2020, 17:07 IST

Rohit Sharma retired hurt in the 5th T20I match
Rohit Sharma retired hurt in the 5th T20I match


India suffered a big jolt as Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the remaining New Zealand tour. After their historic 5-0 whitewash defeat against the Kiwis, India were slated to play a 3-match ODI series and a 2-match Test series. Rohit, who made a staggering start as a Test opener, will be a big miss for Virat Kohli and team as he was a man in form.

In the 5th T20I, he retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match. "He is out of the tour," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. India are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that.

Rohit was keen to test himself in the Test series after a rollicking start in his new role. Ahead of the tour, he had said that in tough New Zealand conditions, he was ready to face the challenge upfront. “For me personally, it’s going to be a challenge, without doubt, facing the new ball bowlers and the guys who bowl in the middle overs,” Rohit said in an interview to PTI.




“Facing the new ball in any conditions is not that easy. Of course, it’s lot tougher outside India. But then, we played three Test matches against South Africa and I have never seen the ball swing so much in India like it did in Pune (second Test).

It will now be interesting as to who is named the replacement for the right-hander. Shubman Gill is in New Zealand has been in smashing form for India A in the unofficial Test match. Prithvi Shaw, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI squad, is also a contender to grab the opening slot. 

Published 03 Feb 2020, 17:07 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill BCCI
