NZ vs NED prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

New Zealand and the Netherlands will lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, March 29. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the encounter.

The Black Caps, led by Tom Latham, started their campaign in the ODI series on a resounding note. On Tuesday, March 29, they defeated the Dutch team by seven wickets. Most importantly, the home team took a much-needed 1-0 lead in the series with two matches remaining.

After opting to bat first in the opening game at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, the Netherlands found themselves in all sorts of trouble. At one point in time, they were reduced to 45 for five in 13 overs. But Michael Rippon and skipper Pieter Seelaar helped them make a comeback.

The duo put on 80 runs for the sixth wicket and gave the Netherlands’ score some sort of respectability. Blair Tickner accounted for the wicket of Seelaar, who scored 43 with three fours to separate the duo. Rippon, however, went on to score 67 runs off 97 balls with four fours and a six.

After a lot of struggles, the Netherlands were bowled out for 202 in 49.4 overs. Tickner was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis as the fast bowler picked up four wickets on his ODI debut. Kyle Jamieson was effective as well, having picked up three crucial wickets.

Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme and Michael Bracewell got one wicket apiece. Leg-spin bowler Ish Sodhi, who played an ODI after two years, couldn’t get a wicket.

The hosts didn’t make the greatest of starts to their run-chase after Logan van Beek got the wicket of opener Martin Guptill. However, a 162-run stand for the second wicket between Henry Nicholls and Will Young put New Zealand in the driver’s seat.

Rippon broke the stand after getting rid of Nicholls, who smashed three fours and one six on his way to a 79-ball 57. Young, on the other hand, went on to stay unbeaten on 103 off 114 with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Will New Zealand (NZ) beat the Netherlands (NED)?

Despite not having most of their key players, New Zealand looked the better side in the first ODI. The Dutch team had their moments but couldn’t capitalize on them. The home team will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match

