NZ vs NED prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI?

New Zealand and the Netherlands will lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Monday, April 4. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the encounter.

New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, have looked clinical in the ODI series despite not having some of their key players with them. After a thumping seven-wicket win at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, the Black Caps defeated the Dutch team by 118 runs at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

After being put into bat first at Hamilton, the Black Caps found themselves in quite a bit of trouble. At one point in time, they were tottering at 32 for five in 9.4 overs. Martin Guptill, Will Young, Ross Taylor and Michael Bracewell failed to get into double digits.

Henry Nicholls scored 19 runs before Logan van Beek accounted for his wicket. From there on, skipper Latham took charge and helped the Kiwis post a formidable score of 264 for nine on the board. Despite the loss of early wickets, Latham didn’t look fussed by any means.

The southpaw stayed unbeaten on 140 runs off 123 balls with the help of 10 fours and five sixes. Doug Bracewell lent him the necessary support, having scored 41 runs off 51 balls with two fours and as many sixes. They both shared a partnership of 90 runs for the seventh wicket.

Ish Sodhi and Colin de Grandhomme also chipped in with short, yet handy knocks. Van Beek was the pick of the Netherlands’ bowlers with four wickets. Fred Klaasen got three wickets as well.

The visitors could hardly pose any threat to the New Zealand bowlers as they were bowled out for 146 in 34.1 overs. Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede scored 31 and 37 respectively and shared a 77-run stand for the third wicket.

But the rest of the Netherlands’ batters failed to put up a fight. Michael Bracewell picked up three wickets for the Black Caps. Sodhi and Kyle Jamieson picked up two wickets apiece.

Will the Netherlands (NED) defeat New Zealand (NZ)?

New Zealand have looked a tad vulnerable at times, but they have managed a way out on each occasion. The Netherlands have had their moments, but failed to capitalize on them. The home team will go into the third ODI as the favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

