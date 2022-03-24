NZ vs NED prediction: Who will win the T20I?

New Zealand are all set to host the Netherlands for a limited-overs series. The series consists of a lone T20I, followed by three ODIs, which will be part of the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The T20I will be played at McLean Park in Napier on March 25.

New Zealand will be led by Tom Latham. 12 regular members of white-ball cricket were not picked for the upcoming series and it provides a great opportunity for young players to showcase their skills at the international level. All-Rounder Michael Bracewell and wicketkeeper-batter Dane Cleaver have earned their maiden call-ups.

The onus will be on Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme and Ish Sodhi to step up and contribute to the team’s success. They will be hoping to come out on top in the only T20I to be played on March 25.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, haven’t had the best preparations ahead of the tour. They faced New Zealand XI in warm-up games. They lost both their One-Day warm-up fixtures. The T20 warm-up match was scheduled to take place on March 21 but constant rain resulted in a total washout. They will be hoping to be at their best in the T20I against the Kiwis.

Pieter Seelaar will continue to lead the Dutch side. The likes of Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede and Max Odowd have plenty of experience and will come in handy while facing the BlackCaps at home in the upcoming limited-overs series.

Will Netherlands (NED) beat New Zealand (NZ)?

The Netherlands’ tour of New Zealand kicks off with a T20I on March 25. New Zealand have a depleted squad but remain favorites against the Netherlands. The Dutch side needs to bring out its A game against the Kiwis.

New Zealand have got quality players on their side who have been performing consistently in the domestic circuit. It will be interesting to see how they perform at the international level, once given an opportunity. New Zealand look strong on paper and expect them to beat the Netherlands in the only T20I on Friday.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this match.

