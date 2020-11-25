NZ vs Pak 2020: Mohammad Amir motivated after being dropped from Pakistan squad

Pace bowler Mohammad Amir is determined to return to the Pakistan team after being dropped from the squad for the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand. The 28-year-old was one of the shock omissions from the Pakistan squad for the tour, but he is motivated to return to the team better than ever.

"It was disappointing as I was expecting to be a part of the squad (for the New Zealand tour). It was the selector's decision but this motivates me to perform better, improve my fitness and regain my place in the side," said Mohammad Amir.

Instead of traveling to New Zealand with the Pakistan team, Mohammad Amir is on his way to Sri Lanka to take part in the 2020 LPL. After helping the Karachi Kings win the 2020 PSL, Amir will be aiming to impress for the Galle Gladiators.

The playing will be looking for a route back into the Pakistan limited-overs team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, which is due to take place next year.

Fitness issues were the reason for Mohammad Amir's Test retirement

Mohammad Amir also spoke about his decision to retire from Test cricket, citing workload management and fitness issues as the main reasons for the same.

The left-arm pacer announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in July of 2019 to prolong his career in the limited-overs format. His decision was met with a fair amount of criticism from pundits and the media in Pakistan.

"People talk about my age and retirement but they don't realise that I did not play cricket for five years. Even if you don't start your car for a week, it needs an oil change to get it running properly once again," said the 28-year-old, who retired from Test cricket last year.

"My workload management was becoming a major issue, which forced me to take that decision. If I had played all formats, I would have retired from international cricket by now," revealed Amir.

Mohammad Amir has played 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is for Pakistan and has 81 and 59 wickets respectively n the two formats. Once dubbed Pakistan's next great fast bowler, Amir last featured for his country during the 2-1 T20Is series defeat to England back in August.