NZ vs SA 2024: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui pitch history and Test records

Bay Oval will host the first Test of the series between New Zealand and South Africa, starting on Sunday. The Blackcaps will start as overwhelming favorites to win because of home advantage and the inexperience in the Proteas' squad.

A majority of South African players have never played Test cricket before. They will find it extremely challenging to tackle the seasoned Kiwi bowlers in home conditions.

Prior to the first day's play at Mount Maunganui, here's a look at the pitch history and Test records of the venue.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Test records and stats

Mount Maunganui has played host to four Test matches. New Zealand have a 2-2 win-loss record at this venue. Notably, the Blackcaps suffered defeat in the last two Tests played on this ground.

Tim Southee's men will aim to avoid a hat-trick of losses. Here's a list of some important stats about the venue the players should keep tabs on before the Bay Oval Test match begins:

Test matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches drawn: 0

Highest team total: 615/9 dec - New Zealand vs England, 2019

Lowest team total: 126 - New Zealand vs England, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 42/2 - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2022

Average Run Rate: 2.98

Highest individual score: 205 - BJ Watling (NZ) vs England, 2019

Best bowling figures (innings): 6/46 - Ebadot Hossain (BAN) vs New Zealand, 2022

Best bowling figures (match): 8/134 - Neil Wagner (NZ) vs England, 2019

Average first innings score: 359

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui pitch report

The Bay Oval pitch report for the first Test between South Africa and New Zealand will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. Generally, the conditions at Mount Maunganui have helped the pace bowlers.

Back in 2019, veteran Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner bagged an eight-wicket in the match against England. The average run rate has been less than three, showing that batters have found it tough to score quick runs in Tests on this ground.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui last Test

England crushed New Zealand by 267 runs in the previous Test match hosted at Mount Maunganui. Harry Brook's 81-ball 89 helped England reach 325/9 before declaring in the first innings. In reply, the Kiwis scored 306, riding on Tom Blundell's ton.

England scored 374 in the second innings, thanks to fifties from Joe Root, Ben Foakes, and Brook. Chasing 394 for a win, New Zealand were skittled out for 126 in their second innings.

Thirty-nine wickets fell in that Test match, with spinners accounting for just five of them. Only one batter managed to touch the 100-run mark in four innings. Here's a short summary:

Brief Scores: England 325/9 dec. (Harry Brook 89, Neil Wagner 4/82) & 374 (Joe Root 57, Blair Tickner 3/55) beat New Zealand 306 (Tom Blundell 138, Ollie Robinson 4/54) & 126 (Daryl Mitchell 57*, James Anderson 4/18) by 267 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App