NZ vs SL Head-to-Head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2023 T20I series

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20I series will get underway on Sunday, April 2, with a match at Eden Park in Auckland. The game will begin at 6.30 am IST, with Tom Latham captaining the Blackcaps and Dasun Shanaka leading the Lankan Lions.

Sri Lanka have been winless against New Zealand on this tour so far. The Blackcaps won the Test series followed by a win in the ODI series between the two nations.

Dasun Shanaka's men have done well in T20I matches in the recent past. They will try to end their tour with a series win. Ahead of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20I series, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in T20Is

New Zealand lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Sri Lanka by 11-8. The two teams have crossed swords 20 times in the shortest format of the game, with the Blackcaps emerging victorious 11 times. One of their games ended with no result.

The Kiwis have been quite dominant in T20Is against Sri Lanka since 2016. Six out of the last seven T20I battles between New Zealand and Sri Lanka have ended in New Zealand's favor.

On that note, here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by New Zealand - 11

Matches won by Sri Lanka - 8

Matches with No Result - 1

Matches Tied - 0

NZ vs SL head-to-head record in New Zealand

Speaking of the head-to-head record in matches hosted by New Zealand, the Blackcaps lead by 4-1. The last time Sri Lanka won a T20I against New Zealand in New Zealand was back in 2006.

New Zealand's last home T20I against Sri Lanka came back in 2019, where they won by 35 runs. Both teams have undergone some massive changes since that game, which is why the results in the upcoming matches may change.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by New Zealand - 4

Matches won by Sri Lanka - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20I matches

Four of the last five New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20Is have ended in the Blackcaps' favor. The two teams met at the ICC T20 World Cup group stage last year, where a century from Glenn Phillips helped New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 65 runs.

In the previous T20I between the two teams at Eden Park, Ish Sodhi's three-wicket haul helped the Blackcaps record a comfortable win.

Here's a summary of the last five New Zealand vs Sri Lanka battles in the T20I format:

NZ (167/7) beat SL (102) by 65 runs, Oct 29, 2022. SL (125/8) beat NZ (88) by 37 runs, Sep 6, 2019. NZ (165/6) beat SL (161/9) by 4 wickets, Sep 3, 2019. NZ (175/5) beat SL (174/4) by 5 wickets, Sep 1, 2019. NZ (179/7) beat SL (144) by 35 runs, Jan 11, 2019.

