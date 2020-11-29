NZ vs WI 2020, 3rd T20I: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report for New Zealand vs West Indies

New Zealand take on the West Indies in the third match of the KFC T20 series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Monday.

The hosts sealed the series with a resounding win over the West Indies on Sunday. After being put in to bat, Glenn Phillips shrugged off the loss of early wickets and made a brilliant 51-ball 108.

Devon Conway also had a solid outing with the bat and scored 65 runs off 37 balls. Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, and Ish Sodhi all bowled very tight spells with the ball and didn't let West Indies get anywhere near the target of 239.

Sheldon Cottrell was the most economical bowler for Pollard's side, with Keemo Paul especially being smashed by Conway and Phillips. During the run chase, none of the West Indian batsmen could stick around long enough to make an impact, eventually mustering up just 166 runs in their 20 overs.

New Zealand will be led by Mitchell Santner for the third T20I as Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and Ross Taylor will leave to join the Test squad. Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Mark Chapman will replace the trio.

With the result of the series decided, both teams will look to provide opportunities to some players. While the Black Caps will be keen on inflicting a whitewash on the tourists, Kieron Pollard's side will look to salvage some pride from this encounter.

Match Details

Date: November 30, 2020 (Monday)

Time: 11:30 AM (IST), 06:00 AM (GMT), 07:00 PM (Local)

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Weather Report

The match could be interrupted by rain at some point in the game, with multiple showers forecasted. The temperature should be around 18 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Bay Oval has favored the batsmen. The bowlers need to hit the right lengths if they want to pick up wickets. Another high-scoring encounter can be expected.

Predicted XIs

New Zealand

Glenn Phillips hit the fastest century by a New Zealand batsman in T20I cricket

Scott Kuggeleign, Doug Bracewell, and Mark Chapman should replace Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor in New Zealand's playing XI. Daryl Mitchell could also get a look-in.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/ Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert(WK), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner(C), Scott Kuggeleign, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi.

West Indies

Can the Windies get a consolation win against New Zealand?

Romario Shepherd could come in for Keemo Paul, who has had a horrid couple of games. Hayden Walsh is another option for them to consider.

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Kieron Pollard(C), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd/ Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, and Oshane Thomas.

Match Prediction

Given how well they've played in the last couple of games, New Zealand should be everyone's favorite to win the game. However, with three key players leaving from the squad, the Kiwis might be a bit low on strength and this might allow West Indies to get a consolation win.

Prediction: West Indies to win.