NZ vs WI 2020: Pollard masterclass rescues West Indies after Ferguson five-for

Kieron Pollard hit a captain's knock for West Indies as his 37-ball 75 lifted them to a score of 180/7 after 16 overs. In what was rain-affected first innings, Pollard hit a whopping eight sixes and four fours to give New Zealand a mammoth chase.

After New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat, the West Indies got off to a fast start thanks to Andre Fletcher's quickfire 34 off just 14 balls. But New Zealand bounced back in style, with Lockie Ferguson leading the charge, as the Windies lost five wickets for just one run, leaving them stuttering at 59/5.

Pollard hits highest ever T20I score in West Indies blitz

But then began the Pollard show, as he smashed the ball to all corners Eden Park to guide West Indies to a big score in eventful first innings. His score of 75 was his highest ever score in T20I cricket, beating his previous best of 68.

Lockie Ferguson came good for New Zealand

For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson was the star of the show as he took five wickets and only went for 21 runs in his four overs. The Kiwi quickly picked up right where he left off in the IPL and burst through the West Indies order with ease. Tim Southee also chipped in with two wickets on his captaincy debut, but Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner also fell victims to the Pollard masterclass.

In contrast, Hamish Bennett saw his 2.3 overs go for a whopping 50 runs before he was penalized. It was a sorry start to the summer for the pacer.

The Pollard show means that New Zealand must chase down 171 in just 16 overs if they want to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. West Indies' hopes of victory will be further boosted by the fact that the Kiwis have lost their last seven games in the shortest format of the game, and they're missing Kane Williamson.