NZ-W vs BAN-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

Bangladesh Women will aim to open their account in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 standings when they take on New Zealand Women tonight. The two teams currently hold the last two positions in the Group 1 points table of the mega event.

New Zealand Women started their campaign with a big loss against Australia Women. In their next game, the White Ferns suffered a defeat at the hands of hosts South Africa Women.

Bangladesh Women, meanwhile, lost their opening two matches against Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women.

One of the two teams will get off the mark in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 points table tonight. Before the New Zealand vs Bangladesh game starts, here's a look at their head-to-head record in T20Is.

NZ-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in T20Is

New Zealand Women lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Bangladesh Women by 4-0. The Bangladeshi team has ended up on the losing side in each of their four T20Is so far against the White Ferns.

NZ-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

One of their four T20I matches took place in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020. New Zealand lead the head-to-head record at the mega event by 1-0.

Last 5 NZ-W vs BAN-W matches

New Zealand Women whitewashed Bangladesh Women 3-0 in a T20I series last year. Here's a list of their four matches and the scorecard summary:

NZ-W (152/7) beat BAN-W (89/7) by 63 runs, Dec 7, 2022. NZ-W (148/4) beat BAN-W (111/8) by 37 runs, Dec 4, 2022. NZ-W (164/3) beat BAN-W (32) by 132 runs, Dec 2, 2022. NZ-W (91) beat BAN-W (74) by 17 runs, Feb 29, 2020.

Can New Zealand Women record another win against Bangladesh Women tonight in the Women's T20 WC 2023? Answer in the comments box.

