NZ-W vs BD-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns in the fifth match of the Women’s World Cup 2022 on Monday, March 7, at the University Oval in Dunedin.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, came into the World Cup after beating India 4-1 in the five-match ODI series. But the White Ferns didn’t make a great start to their campaign as the West Indies defeated them by four runs at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The hosts needed six runs to win off the last over, but Deandra Dottin bowled stupendously to take the Caribbean team over the line.

Dottin started by trapping Katey Martin in front after which the 17-year-old Fran Jonas, who was picked ahead of Leigh Kasperek, was run out at the non-striker’s end.

It also happened to be New Zealand’s maiden ODI loss against the West Indies in seven ODIs at home. After being put in to bat first, West Indies put up a reasonable score of 259 for nine on the board.

Hayley Matthews became the third Caribbean Women's cricketer with a World Cup ton. Dottin and Stafanie Taylor are the other two batters.

Matthews scored 119 runs with 16 fours and one six. Sophie Devine also scored 108 during New Zealand’s run-chase, but her efforts went in vain. Matthews also got the two crucial wickets of Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday.

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, started their World Cup sojourn with a 32-run loss at the hands of Sune Luus’ South Africa. They began by bowling the Proteas out for 207.

Fariha Trisna was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Jahanara Alam and Ritu Moni also bagged two wickets apiece.

Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akhter put on 69 for the opening wicket to lay the platform in the run-chase. Skipper Sultana, Rumana Ahmed and Ritu Moni got into double digits, but their efforts went in vain as they eventually fell short.

Will Bangladesh Women (BD-W) beat New Zealand Women (NZ-W)?

Bangladesh Women and New Zealand Women are yet to face each other in the ODI format. The two teams have only crossed swords in a solitary T20I during the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The White Ferns won the match by 17 runs. On current form, New Zealand are the clear favorites to win the upcoming contest.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win the match.

