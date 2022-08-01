NZ-W vs SL-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, weather report, match start time, date and live streaming details

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will square off in the eighth match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday (August 2) at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

New Zealand Women registered a 13-run win against South Africa Women in their first match. Suzie Bates smashed an unbeaten 91 to take New Zealand to 167/2 from their 20 overs, batting first. They then bowled well to restrict South Africa Women to 154/7 in the end.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Women lost their opening game of the competition against England Women. Their batting unit failed to come to the party as they could only score 106/9 batting first. It was a comfortable chase for England Women as they scaled down the target in just 17.1 overs with five wickets to spare.

New Zealand Women will be keen to make it two wins while Sri Lanka Women eye their first victory of the competition.

NZ-W vs SL-W Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 8, Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

NZ-W vs SL-W Pitch Report

The wickets at this venue seem to be getting tougher to bat on as the tournament progresses. Batters need to spend enough time at the crease before they can play their strokes. The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first in this contest.

NZ-W vs SL-W Weather Report

There are chances of rainfall throughout the match which may cause some interruptions. Temperatures will hover around the 18-degree Celsius mark.

NZ-W vs SL-W Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jansen, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson.

Sri Lanka Women

Probable XI

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Ama Kanchana, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kalasuriya.

NZ-W vs SL-W Match Prediction

New Zealand Women come into this match with momentum from their previous encounter. Their top order came to the party while their bowlers bowled as a unit as well.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, struggled in their opening game. Their batters will have to step up and this young team has to come together as a unit.

New Zealand Women will start as favorites to win this Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games clash.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win this encounter.

NZ-W vs SL-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

LIVE POLL Q. Suzie Bates to score another fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far