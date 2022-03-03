NZ-W vs WI-W prediction: Who will win the Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

New Zealand and West Indies are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the Women’s World Cup 2022 on Friday, March 4. The Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui will host the encounter.

West Indies, led by Stafanie Taylor, haven’t had the best of times of late. They will go into their opening match on the back of two back-to-back losses in the warm-up fixtures. Meg Lanning’s Australia defeated them by 90 runs at Lincoln Green in the first match.

The Aussies scored 259 for the loss of seven wickets after which the Caribbean team scored 169 for nine in 50 overs. Skipper Taylor put in an all-round showing, but her efforts went in vain. Taylor picked up three crucial wickets after which she scored 66 runs off 86 balls.

In their second warm-up match, West Indies lost to India by 81 runs at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora. After electing to bat first, India were bowled out for 258. Hayley Matthews, Cheryl Ann Fraser and Karishma Ramharack picked up two wickets apiece.

Thereafter, West Indies could only manage to score 177 for nine. Shemaine Campbelle scored 63 runs off 81 balls with six fours and one six. Matthews also made 44 off 61, but the duo didn’t get any support. The likes of Taylor and Deandra Dottin couldn’t make much of an impact.

New Zealand, on the other hand, beat 4-1 in the five-match ODI series before coming into the warm-up. In their first practice game, Pakistan defeated them by four wickets at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. Thereafter, they defeated Australia by nine wickets.

Devine’s unbeaten 117-ball 161 helped the White Ferns chase down 322 with 41 balls to spare. Amelia Kerr carried her good form, scoring 92 off 75 balls with 13 fours. Suzie Bates also chipped in with a 63-run knock. Hannah Rowe picked up four wickets for New Zealand.

In 19 ODIs, New Zealand have beaten the West Indies 11 times and lost seven times. But the Caribbean team hasn’t beaten the White Ferns since September 2014. Moreover, New Zealand have won all six of their ODIs against West Indies at home. Devine and Co. will go into the next game as favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win the match

