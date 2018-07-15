6 highest individual ODI scores against India

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.58K // 15 Jul 2018, 14:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

When it comes to highest individual scores in an ODI, Team India dominates the list. With 5 of the first 7 highest scores belonging to Indians, they really have outshone all other nation when it comes to scoring high individual totals. The first man to ever record a double century was India's master blaster Sachin Tendulkar when he scored 200* against South Africa in 2010.

Since then only 6 other instances have been recorded when a batsman crossed 200 in ODI cricket. 4 out 6 belongs Indians with Rohit Sharma being the scorer of a double century three times in his career and Virender Sehwag having 1 to his name as well. His score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 remains the highest ODI score by a player.

With the explicit dominance of Indians in the list of individual totals, it remains to be seen who has scored a vast amount of runs in an innings against the mighty Indian side. Not many men have been able to score a large number of runs against India but few have stood out of the pack.

Here we present to you the top 6 individual scores against team India in ODI history:

#6 Andrew Strauss 158 (2011)

The former England captain was a classy left-hander appreciated for his composed approach towards a game. Strauss stood up when England needed him the most and one such time was in 2011 world cup.

Batting first, India scored 329 with the help of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag's tons. England came out with blazing guns as Strauss smashed a career best of 158. The battle between two nations was an interesting one with neither of the two gaining a stronghold of the match. The match is remembered for the brilliant all-around cricket game and in the end, no deserved to lose and that is exactly what happened.

Though the match ended in a tie, it still remembered for all its action and Andrew Strauss's great innings. This was the highest score by an Englishman against India in One-day international cricket